Pakistan
Govt reiterates it's offer to discuss electoral reforms in Parliament: Shibli
- He said PDM was out of touch with the new realities and unsuccessfully trying to move the clock backwards.
30 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Sunday said that the government reiterated it's offer to discuss electoral reforms in the parliament to have free, fair and transparent elections.
In a tweet, the federal minister stated that the proponents of democracy in practice were undermining Parliament.
He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was out of touch with the new realities and unsuccessfully trying to move the clock backwards.
