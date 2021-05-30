ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports 2,697 new Covid infections, 56 deaths in 24 hours

  • The death toll rose to 20,736 while the country's Covid positivity rate is 4.81 percent
  • At least 2,620 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 87,169 people have been fully vaccinated
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 30 May 2021

(Karachi) At least 56 deaths and 2,697 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, which brings the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic to 918,936, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported on Sunday.

With 56 deaths recorded today, the death toll rose to 20,736. The country's Covid positivity rate is 4.81 percent. The total number of critically ill patients is 4,017.

Meanwhile, 55,965 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. At least 2,620 people recovered from the deadly disease while 87,169 people have been fully vaccinated during the said period.

Punjab recorded the maximum of 339,073 cases, followed by 316,752 in Sindh, 132,170 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81, 116 in Islamabad, and 25,083 in Balochistan. Azad and Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan reported 19,170 and 5,572 Covid cases respectively.

In wake of rising Covid cases, the NCOC issued new guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. The forum decided to implement broader lockdowns and restrict the movement of people. It banned all indoor and outdoor activities, including social, cultural, political, sports, and other miscellaneous events.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also warned that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the country if the coronavirus situation does not improve. He, however, said that imposing a lockdown is not in the country's interest and will badly affect the common man and economy.

He has said that despite the drastic rise in coronavirus cases, the government is not implementing a complete lockdown across the country. He urged people to follow coronavirus SOPs to avoid imposing full restrictions.

deaths new cases coronavirus pandemic tests conducted recovered patients vaccinated people National Command Operation Centre statistics 4.81 percent positivity rate cases in provinces

Pakistan reports 2,697 new Covid infections, 56 deaths in 24 hours

Matriculation, intermediate: Provinces asked to restart classes from tomorrow

Biden administration seeks economic, social aid for Pakistan in its first budget

FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal

Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development

Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister

DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt

PDM rejects electoral reforms

People have rejected IMF, govt: Shehbaz

Govt urged to declare LPG sector tax-free

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters