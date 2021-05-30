Pakistan reports 2,697 new Covid infections, 56 deaths in 24 hours

(Karachi) At least 56 deaths and 2,697 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, which brings the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic to 918,936, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported on Sunday.

With 56 deaths recorded today, the death toll rose to 20,736. The country's Covid positivity rate is 4.81 percent. The total number of critically ill patients is 4,017.

Meanwhile, 55,965 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. At least 2,620 people recovered from the deadly disease while 87,169 people have been fully vaccinated during the said period.

Punjab recorded the maximum of 339,073 cases, followed by 316,752 in Sindh, 132,170 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81, 116 in Islamabad, and 25,083 in Balochistan. Azad and Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan reported 19,170 and 5,572 Covid cases respectively.

In wake of rising Covid cases, the NCOC issued new guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. The forum decided to implement broader lockdowns and restrict the movement of people. It banned all indoor and outdoor activities, including social, cultural, political, sports, and other miscellaneous events.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also warned that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the country if the coronavirus situation does not improve. He, however, said that imposing a lockdown is not in the country's interest and will badly affect the common man and economy.

He has said that despite the drastic rise in coronavirus cases, the government is not implementing a complete lockdown across the country. He urged people to follow coronavirus SOPs to avoid imposing full restrictions.