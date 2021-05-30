Economy back on path of growth as predicted: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar Saturday claimed that the economy is back on the path of growth as he had predicted two years ago in April 2019.

In a brief message on Twitter, the minister responded to the criticism against the government on the sudden, accelerated growth in the economy.

He shared a video clip with the post, saying that he had predicted that it would take the economy two years to return on the growth path and the current growth rate has proven that prediction.

“Those who are asking how economic growth could have suddenly accelerated should watch my video clip where I had said that it will take two years,” the minister wrote, while

sharing the clip from April 3, 2019.

He said that it was clear policy of the government of PM Imran Khan to put the economy on sustainable growth path instead of taking the decision that might have immediate acceptance but were not good for economy.

