ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

WWF-Pakistan calls for conserving climate through environmental education

Recorder Report 30 May 2021

KARACHI: The WWF-Pakistan on Saturday called for investments into conserving climate through environmental education.

“It is high time to integrate conservation in businesses to establish and forge alliances with the private sector willing to invest and pilot bankable projects in Pakistan under the Dutch Fund for Climate and Development (DFCD) initiative,” Hammad Naqi Khan, director-general, WWF-Pakistan, said.

At a signing of an MoU with the Investment Department, Government of Sindh, he said that the idea behind this investment-based conservation model is to bring innovative self-sustaining conservation for profit models.

In Sindh, he said, the Indus Delta Ecoregion has ranked 40th amongst the most biologically rich G200 ecoregions in the world.

“The ecoregion harbours riverine forests along the Indus River, wetlands, mangrove forests in the coastal areas, and desert ecosystems that occupy the periphery of the ecoregion, which needs to be managed sustainably through collaborative efforts,” he added.

The business community should step up support to conserving nature.

He called for bringing innovation in sustainable management of natural resources, and diversifying alternative livelihood opportunities for the marginalized and climate vulnerable communities across Sindh.

Asif Ikram, secretary to government of Sindh, said, “Sindh Investment Department plays a vital role in providing an enabling environment for attracting investment and is keen to boost the country’s growth prospects.”

The department has been supporting businesses in multiple sectors including fisheries, agriculture, livestock, and energy through the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF), which are directly linked to natural resource management and are incredibly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, he said.

Thus, he said, the department’s mandate is very much aligned to WWF’s DFCD initiative to promote nature-based bankable projects/businesses.

Such an initiative could also serve as a leading example for institutional partnerships by deploying public and private capital in well-designed and effective climate-friendly projects, he hoped.

The MoU aims to create synergies amongst the key stakeholders and to develop bankable projects with private sector entities and ensure that it can deliver conservation outcomes, while simultaneously making a return on investment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

climate WWF Pakistan environmental education DFCD Dutch Fund for Climate and Development

WWF-Pakistan calls for conserving climate through environmental education

FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal

Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development

Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister

DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt

PDM rejects electoral reforms

People have rejected IMF, govt: Shehbaz

Govt urged to declare LPG sector tax-free

PM visits NCA nuclear facility

Economy back on path of growth as predicted: Umar

PM’s ‘Agri Transformation Plan’ revolutionary initiative: SAPM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.