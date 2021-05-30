Expats' complaint on Citizen's Portal: PM takes Land Revenue official to task

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken action against the official of Islamabad Land Revenue on a complaint of the overseas Pakistani lodged on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The Prime Minister's Office said on Saturday that the accounts of the relevant Housing Society were frozen and a show-cause notice was issued whereas concerned official (clerk) of the Circle Registrar's office was also removed.

The inquiry has been initiated against the circle registrar office of Islamabad and deputy registrar office was removed immediately. After eight years, overseas Pakistanis voice was heard, added the Prime Minister's Office

The Chief Commissioner has recommended to the Ministry Interior regarding suspension of the Circle Registrar Cooperative Societies and inspector Cooperative Societies from his office. Overseas Pakistanis had complained to the prime minister about the transfer of plots and the circle Registrar's Office did not take notice of the complaint. On the direction of the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit, the Chief Commissioner Office has issued notifications for the removal and suspension of the officials.

