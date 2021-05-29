World
Talks between Russian, Belarusian leaders continue into second day
- Lukashenko flew into Russia on Friday for talks with Putin amid an uproar in Europe over the grounding of a passenger plane in Minsk and the arrest of a dissident blogger.
29 May 2021
MOSCOW: Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in the southern Russian town of Sochi continued into a second day on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Lukashenko flew into Russia on Friday for talks with Putin amid an uproar in Europe over the grounding of a passenger plane in Minsk and the arrest of a dissident blogger.
"Discussion between the two presidents continue today," Peskov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.
PDM rejects electoral reforms, announces new round of anti-government protests
Talks between Russian, Belarusian leaders continue into second day
Current economic turnaround sustainable, says SBP’s Reza Baqir
Islamabad district administration to fine underage smokers
Sindh imposes tighter restrictions in several areas of Karachi’s district Central
India hits out at UNGA president over ‘misleading’ remarks on Kashmir issue
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio remains below 5% for fifth consecutive day
Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above
Businesses hit by ‘unusual injuries’ likely to get relief
Investment in agri sector to help govt achieve 4.8pc GDP growth: Umar
Economy to have sustainable, inclusive growth: MoF
Smart lockdown policy helped achieve 3.94pc GDP growth: SAPM
Read more stories
Comments