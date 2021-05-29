ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Smart lockdown policy helped achieve 3.94pc GDP growth: SAPM

Hamid Waleed 29 May 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood has said that the smart lockdown policy of the government has helped the government in achieving 3.94 percent GDP growth in the fiscal year 2020-21.

“A continuity of the business activities during the second and third wave of Covid-19 has helped Pakistan to achieve 3.94 percent GDP growth,” he asserted.

Talking to Business Recorder, he pointed out that Pakistan was not able to cross Rs 3800 billion tax collection over the last three years but it is for the first time that the tax collection has reached Rs 4100 billion. “We are likely to achieve our revenue target for the current fiscal year,” he said, adding that all became possible only due to the continuity of business activities in the country during the second and third wave of Covid-19.

According to him, the government is set to increase the salary of civil servants in the upcoming budget besides deferring an increase in the electricity tariff. He said the government had conveyed to the IMF that it would ensure no further surge.

Dr Waqar said those who were critical to the growth numbers should keep in mind that the government had adopted the policy of smart lockdown after locking down the economy for three months during the first wave of COVID-19. The government had closed the export-oriented sectors for the first time in the history of the country during the first wave of the Corona pandemic. However, a change in policy contributed to the economy, as different sectors kept contributing to it amidst smart lockdowns.

He said the government was planning to introduce lucrative tax schemes to document the economy ahead. Especially, he said, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was intending to focus on Point of Sale registration scheme in order to generate more revenue during the next fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Smart lockdown waqar masood COVID19 FBR tax collection electricity tariff GDP growth smart lockdown policy

Smart lockdown policy helped achieve 3.94pc GDP growth: SAPM

Investment in agri sector to help govt achieve 4.8pc GDP

Economy to have sustainable, inclusive growth: MoF

Policy rate stays unchanged to support growth

Sustainable economic development: Increase in exports imperative: PM

NA grants extension to NAB (Amend) Ord amid uproar

NPPMCL sell-off: Tarin asks stakeholders to resolve issues

Razak says export base ‘much too narrow’

Jul ’18 to Dec ’20: Public debt rose by Rs12.5trn, Tarin tells Senate

WTO says goods trade accelerating, with regional gaps

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.