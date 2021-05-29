ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,680
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
916,239
2,45524hr
4.43% positivity
Sindh
315,410
Punjab
338,377
Balochistan
25,001
Islamabad
81,007
KPK
131,775
Business Recorder Logo
May 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India hits out at UNGA president over ‘misleading’ remarks on Kashmir issue

  • During his recent visit, Bozkir urged Pakistan to raise the issue of Kashmir at the United Nations more strongly
  • India has termed UNGA president's remarks misleading
BR Web Desk Updated 29 May 2021

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has termed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President, Volkan Bozkir, remarks over the issue of Kashmir as misleading and prejudice.

During his recent visit to Pakistan, the UNGA chief had said that it was Pakistan's duty to bring the issue of Jammu and Kashmir to the UN platform more strongly.

Bozkir urged India and Pakistan to refrain from changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir: “I must also reiterate that the United Nations’ position on Jammu and Kashmir is governed by the United Nations charter and applicable Security Council resolutions".

“India and Pakistan’s Simla Agreement of 1972 which says that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means in accordance with the UN Charter", Bozkir added.

Reacting to UNGA chief's remarks in Pakistan, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India had “expressed strong opposition” to Bozkir’s comments. “His remarks that Pakistan is duty-bound to raise this issue in the UN more strongly are unacceptable. Nor indeed is there any basis for comparison to other global situations,” MEA spokesperson said.

“When an incumbent president of the UNGA makes misleading and prejudiced remarks, he does a great disservice to the office he occupies. [Bozkir's] behaviour is truly regrettable and surely diminishes his standing on the global platform,” he added.

India Pakistan Kashmir UN UNGA Volkan Bozkir MoFA

India hits out at UNGA president over ‘misleading’ remarks on Kashmir issue

Islamabad district administration to fine underage smokers

Sindh imposes tighter restrictions in several areas of Karachi’s district Central

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio remains below 5% for fifth consecutive day

Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above

Businesses hit by ‘unusual injuries’ likely to get relief

Investment in agri sector to help govt achieve 4.8pc GDP growth: Umar

Economy to have sustainable, inclusive growth: MoF

Smart lockdown policy helped achieve 3.94pc GDP growth: SAPM

Policy rate stays unchanged to support growth

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters