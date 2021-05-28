Markets
European stock markets climb at open
28 May 2021
LONDON: European stock markets opened higher at the start of trading on Friday following gains in Tokyo and overnight on Wall Street.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,032.84 points.
Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.3 percent to 15,448.69 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent to 6,450.77.
