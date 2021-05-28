ANL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.06%)
ASL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.48%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.07%)
BOP 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
DGKC 122.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
EPCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.3%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.8%)
HASCOL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.8%)
HUBC 77.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
JSCL 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
PAEL 33.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 92.90 Increased By ▲ 5.32 (6.07%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
PTC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
SNGP 45.80 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (5.29%)
TRG 178.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.53%)
UNITY 45.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.13%)
WTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-7.55%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.96 (1.02%)
BR30 26,808 Increased By ▲ 330.69 (1.25%)
KSE100 47,191 Increased By ▲ 399.91 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,341 Increased By ▲ 203.2 (1.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stock markets climb at open

  • London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,032.84 points.
AFP 28 May 2021

LONDON: European stock markets opened higher at the start of trading on Friday following gains in Tokyo and overnight on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,032.84 points.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.3 percent to 15,448.69 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent to 6,450.77.

European stock FTSE 100 Paris CAC 40 DAX 30

European stock markets climb at open

Pakistan restored balance of power in region on May 28, 1998: DG ISPR

Pakistan welcomes UNHRC’s decision to investigate human rights violations by Israel

IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Two Pakistani peacekeepers among 129 honoured with UN medals posthumously

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals

CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn

CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters