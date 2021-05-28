ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,680
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
916,239
2,45524hr
4.43% positivity
Sindh
315,410
Punjab
338,377
Balochistan
25,001
Islamabad
81,007
KPK
131,775
Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above

  • People aged 30, above can visit any vaccination center to get vaccinated
  • Pakistan has also opened walk-in vaccination for teachers aged 18, above
Aisha Mahmood Updated 29 May 2021

Pakistan opened on Saturday walk-in Covid-19 vaccination for people aged 30 and above.

The decision was taken during the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting chaired by the Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. Following the meeting, the minister urged citizens who are 30 or older and have registered for the dose, to go to any Covid-19 vaccination center and get inoculated.

In a separate tweet, Umar said that since the beginning of the immunization drive, more than 5 million people have been vaccinated in Pakistan against Covid-19. He urged the citizens to get themselves registered for the vaccine and get inoculated, adding that widespread immunization can help the government in easing Covid-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, the NCOC also decided to open walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years, to ensure safe environment for education and conduct of examinations.

"Teachers can walk-in to any vaccination center with CNIC, stamped letter from head of Institution / Teachers’ ID Card, and get themselves vaccinated," NCOC tweeted.

On May 27, the government opened vaccine registration for ages 19 and above. The government intends to vaccinate 70 million people against Covid-19 by end of this year.

Coronavirus Pakistan NCOC Asad Umar teachers Coronavirus Vaccine third COVID wave walk in vaccination

