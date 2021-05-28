ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.3%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.88%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.61%)
EPCL 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.82%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.42%)
HUBC 77.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
JSCL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 39.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 4.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
PAEL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (5.16%)
PRL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PTC 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.82%)
TRG 177.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.84%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.46%)
WTL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.29%)
BR100 5,120 Increased By ▲ 44.51 (0.88%)
BR30 26,708 Increased By ▲ 230.63 (0.87%)
KSE100 47,144 Increased By ▲ 353.69 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,324 Increased By ▲ 186.03 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Garcia, Spieth share lead at Colonial, Mickelson struggles

  • After a birdie at the second he finished with a flourish with birdies at his last three holes.
AFP 28 May 2021

LOS ANGELES: Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth grabbed a share of the lead at the US PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday as Phil Mickelson was brought back to earth just days after his record-breaking major win.

Garcia picked up five strokes in a four-hole span to join Spieth at the top of the leaderboard after both men carded seven-under-par 63s.

The Spaniard, who lifted the trophy at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2001, followed birdies at eight, nine and 10 with an eagle hole-out from a bunker at 11 to surge up the leaderboard.

He finished with five birdies in all, tying Spieth for the lead when he rolled in a seven-footer at the 15th.

"I'm not going to lie, conditions weren't easy," Garcia said. "Obviously because of the rain, the course wasn't too firm, even though it firmed up nicely between yesterday and today.

"There were some tough holes out there, but I was able to hit really good shots on those holes, and a couple up-and-downs when I needed them, so very happy with the way it went," added Garcia, who ended Spieth had set an early target with seven birdies in a bogey-free effort.

The Texan, who ended a near four-year victory drought with a win at the Teas Open in April, has seven to-10 finishes in his last 10 starts and looked right at home on the par-70 Colonial course where he won in 2016.

"It's hard to go any lower," Spieth said, adding that some work to rectify "bad habits" that had crept into his putting stroke had paid off.

He rolled in a 12-footer at his opening hole, the 10th, and said that was a key confidence builder.

"If I could get a couple to go in early in the first round and the confidence and the work I've been doing on my stroke the last few days, which is a somewhat significant change in a stroke feel, I thought that would exude just a little bit of confidence into the rest of the round on greens where I've been very successful on before," he said.

He added a nine-footer at the 12th and a 19-footer at 17 to make the turn three-under.

After a birdie at the second he finished with a flourish with birdies at his last three holes.

That included a chip-in from the rough at the eighth and a crisp wedge that left him a three-foot birdie putt at the ninth.

The leading duo were two strokes in front of Erik Compton and Jason Kokrak.

Compton, who has had two heart transplants, is playing on a sponsor's exemption and making just his third PGA tour start since 2016.

