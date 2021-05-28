ANL 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
ASC 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
AVN 82.01 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.14%)
BOP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
DGKC 122.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.37%)
EPCL 49.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFBL 26.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
HASCOL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
HUBC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
JSCL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
KEL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
PAEL 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.16%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
PTC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.52%)
TRG 178.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.28%)
UNITY 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
WTL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.72%)
BR100 5,103 Increased By ▲ 27.75 (0.55%)
BR30 26,612 Increased By ▲ 135.33 (0.51%)
KSE100 46,974 Increased By ▲ 183.44 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,233 Increased By ▲ 95.58 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
JD delivery arm rallies on Hong Kong debut after $3.2bn IPO

  • Another tech firm, NetEase, raised $2.7 billion and Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway's chalked up a $4.3 billion listing in January last year.
AFP 28 May 2021

HONG KONG: Shares in the delivery arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com rallied as much as 14 percent on its stock markets debut in Hong Kong on Friday after raising more than $3 billion in the financial hub's second-biggest initial public offering this year.

The listing of JD Logistics comes despite concerns about the IPO market in the city following a series of tepid performances by new companies, while there are also concerns about Beijing's crackdown on some of China's biggest e-commerce companies.

The firm's price rallied to a high of HK$47.75 soon after trading began, well up from its starting price of HK$40.36, before settling back slightly. JD.com was slightly lower.

It had raised $3.2 billion from the IPO, less than the $5.4 billion clocked up by mainland TikTok rival Kuaishou, which more than tripled on its market debut in February.

JD Logistics has a huge network of delivery lines covering cold-chain, bulky deliveries and "last mile" logistics, and its army of red delivery staff are a daily sight across mainland China.

And officials said they would plough the case raised back into the firm and look to expand overseas with an eye on Europe.

"Frankly speaking, the focus for next few years will still be growth," Chief Executive Officer Yu Rui said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

"We will focus on business expansion and revenue growth for the next several years. Our net margin will keep improving in the long-term."

Hong Kong has for the past 18 months seen a flurry of mainland tech firms list in the city, part of a drive to list closer to home as relations between China and the United States sour.

Among them was JD.com, which raised $4 billion in June last year, while its heath unit JD Health raked in $3.5 billion in December.

Another tech firm, NetEase, raised $2.7 billion and Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway's chalked up a $4.3 billion listing in January last year.

But the financial hub -- which has been rocked by years of protests and political tensions -- was dealt another blow in November when Ant Group, the financial arm of Alibaba, was forced to pull its world-record $35 billion listing under pressure from Beijing.

Last year Hong Kong raked in an impressive $49 billion in IPOs overall.

