758 fresh cases, 24 deaths reported: Overall corona positivity rate slightly up in Punjab

LAHORE: The overall positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has slightly surged to 03.04 percent from 02.92 percent, as out of 24,914 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 758 fresh virus cases and 24 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 337,073 and death toll to 9,899.

With the recovery of 1,797 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 306,549. On the other hand, as many as 3,901 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally to 831,744 showing recovery rate of 91.03 percent.

Out of 758 Corona positive cases reported across the province during the last 24 hours, 710 are stable while 48 are stated to be critical. There is declining trend of positive cases in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. During the last 24 hours, Lahore has reported 307 fresh cases and 10 deaths while five fatalities were reported in Faisalabad, three in Bahawalpur, two in Sargodha and one each in Rawalpindi, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal and Rahim Yar Khan.

Moreover, the government has opened coronavirus vaccination registration for citizens of 19 years and above from Thursday.

The corona vaccination of the people is underway at different vaccination centres across the province. The people of different age groups are thronging these centres for vaccination.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 174,822 cases and 4,044 deaths, Rawalpindi 25,546 cases and 1,446 deaths, Faisalabad 20,925 cases and 1,051 deaths, Multan 17,179 cases and 739 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2,146 cases and 218 deaths, Bahawalpur 7,962 cases and 234 deaths, Gujranwala 8,134 cases and 386 deaths, Gujrat 6,966 cases and 110 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 5,730 cases and 214 deaths, Sargodha 8,197 cases and 252 deaths, Sahiwal 3,206 cases and 88 deaths, D G Khan 3,388 cases and 101 deaths and Sialkot reported 6,922 cases and 224 deaths.

A spokesman of health department said that 7,576 beds are reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which over 5,500 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,648 beds are reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and about 1,200 beds are vacant so far. The health department had arranged 789 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 333 ventilators were under use while 456 were unoccupied. Around 284 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 144 are occupied and 140 ventilators are vacant.

