Karachi Yarn Market Rate

28 May 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (May 27, 2021).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 1900
12/1
Nadeem Textile 1920
Indus 1970
Bajwa 1970
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2000
United 2000
Abdullah Textile 2000
Indus 2165
Bajwa 2100
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2250
Suriya Tex 2250
United 2200
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2250
Nadeem Textile 2220
Indus Dyeing 2320
Abdullah Textile 2200
Lucky Cotton 2200
22/1.
Bajwa 2250
United 2250
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2350
26/1.
AL-Karam 2400
Amin Text 2400
Shadman Cotton 2400
Diamond Int'l 2400
Lucky Cotton 2400
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2550
30/1.
Amin Tex. 2550
Al-Karam 2550
Jubilee Spinning 2450
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2550
Lucky Cotton 2420
Diamond Intl 2500
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2550
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3250
52/1
Lucky Cotton 3600
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 3350
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 2350
Amin 2350
Indus Dyeing 2350
Bajwa 2350
Nadeem Textile 2350
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3300
52/1
Abdullah Textile 3600
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2550
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2700
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 2700
70/1
Abdullah Textile 3800
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1600
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1480
Super 1250
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 1680
Masal 1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 180.00
Rupali 175.00
Imported 200.00
75/36/0
Imported 162.00
Local 144.00
Rupali 142.00
75/36/Him
Imported 185.00
Local 154.00
Rupali 152.00
100/36/0
Imported 155.00
Local 132.00
100/48/INT
Local 140.00
Rupali 134.00
Imported 165.00
150/48/0
Imported 143.00
Local 122.50
Rupali 120.00
150/48/Him
Imported 149.00
Local 126.00
Rupali 124.00
300/96/0
Imported 129.00
Local 110.00
Rupali 108.00
300/96/Him
Imported 138.00
Local 118.00
Rupali 116.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 144.00
Local 129.00
150/144/Him
Imported 154.00
Local 133.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 168.00
Local 154.00
75/144/Sim
Imported 190.00
Local 154.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 141.00
75/72/SD
Imported 138.00
50/36/BR
Imported 140.00
Local 173.00
100/36/BR
Imported 122.00
150/48/BR
Imported 132.00
300/96/BR
Imported 132.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 152.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 155.00
A. A. Cotton 157.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 161.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 166.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 177.00
A. A. Cotton 177.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 166.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 188.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 201.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 217.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 190.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 191.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 240.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 191.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 215.00
Prima 215.00
Local (AVG Price) 204.00
30/S
Kcetex 217.00
Prima 217.00
Local (AVG Price) 210.00
40/S
Kcetex 247.00
Prima 246.00
Local (AVG Price) 240.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 205.00
Local 180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 210.00
Local 210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 140.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 155.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 165.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 170.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 190.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 171.00
A. A. Cotton 165.00
Lucky Cotton 180.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 175.00
IFL 168.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 177.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 182.00
IFL (52 48) 181.00
A. A. Cotton 180.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 189.00
Zainab (Combed) 188.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 190.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 201.00
Zainab (Combed) 200.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 200.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 214.00
Stallion 208.00
K. Nazir 206.00
Al-Karam 206.00
AA SML (Carded) 215.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 210.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 225.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 233.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 248.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 180.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 185.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 195.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 205.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 215.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 225.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 201.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 200.00
I.C.I. Bright 202.00
Rupali 1.D 202.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 200.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 200.00
Ibrahim 1.D 202.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 202.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 202.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 340.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 340.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 340.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 340.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 450.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 27.05.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)
