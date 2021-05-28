Markets
LME official prices
28 May 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2126.00 2359.50 9965.00 2176.00 17168.00 31950.00 2983.50 2330.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2126.00 2359.50 9965.00 2176.00 17168.00 31950.00 2983.50 2330.00
3-months Buyer 2075.00 2393.00 9978.50 2180.00 17198.00 29775.00 2998.50 2330.00
3-months Seller 2075.00 2393.00 9978.50 2180.00 17198.00 29775.00 2998.50 2330.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 26020.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 26020.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
