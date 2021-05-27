World
Germany's Merkel says we can't say the pandemic is over
- "We must not forget that we are still living in the pandemic and that we cannot now say 'the pandemic is over'," Merkel told a news conference after meeting regional leaders.
27 May 2021
BERLIN: The COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over even if case numbers in Germany have fallen, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.
"We must not forget that we are still living in the pandemic and that we cannot now say 'the pandemic is over'," Merkel told a news conference after meeting regional leaders.
Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance
Germany's Merkel says we can't say the pandemic is over
Pakistan, Russia to sign amended gas project agreement on Friday
Volume record tumbles again at PSX
Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day
Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran
MG Motors reopens booking for HS variant, but increases price by Rs300,000
Govt issues NOC to British Council for 'special' O levels exams
Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved
Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief
Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation
‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’
Read more stories
Comments