World

Germany's Merkel says we can't say the pandemic is over

  • "We must not forget that we are still living in the pandemic and that we cannot now say 'the pandemic is over'," Merkel told a news conference after meeting regional leaders.
Reuters 27 May 2021

BERLIN: The COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over even if case numbers in Germany have fallen, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"We must not forget that we are still living in the pandemic and that we cannot now say 'the pandemic is over'," Merkel told a news conference after meeting regional leaders.

