ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.91%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
AVN 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -11.40 (-12.32%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
BYCO 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.58%)
DGKC 121.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.49%)
EPCL 49.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.27%)
FCCL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.28%)
HUBC 77.78 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.48%)
HUMNL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.86%)
JSCL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 39.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.37%)
LOTCHEM 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.04%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.4%)
SILK 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (13.79%)
SNGP 44.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.24%)
TRG 179.58 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
WTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (18.29%)
BR100 5,120 Increased By ▲ 37.82 (0.74%)
BR30 26,759 Increased By ▲ 254.34 (0.96%)
KSE100 47,083 Increased By ▲ 370.32 (0.79%)
KSE30 19,248 Increased By ▲ 161.9 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Latest Indian cyclone kills five, thousands homeless

  • In Odisha hundreds of trees were uprooted, some bringing down power lines, relief official Pradeep Kumar Jena said.
AFP 27 May 2021

DIGHA: Thousands of people were homeless Thursday after the latest cyclone to hit Covid-ravaged India left a trail of destruction, although timely evacuations meant the death toll was limited to single figures.

Cyclones are a regular menace in the northern Indian Ocean but many scientists say they are becoming more frequent and severe as climate change warms sea temperatures.

Barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives in western India, Cyclone Yaas forced the evacuation of more than 1.5 million people in the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha.

The storm hit on Wednesday with torrential rain and howling winds gusting up to 155 kilometres (96 miles) an hour, the equivalent to a category two hurricane.

Waves the size of double-decker buses pounded the shore and swamped towns and villages along the coastline, exacerbated by a higher-than-normal tide because of a full moon.

Prabir Maity, a resident of a village close to the sea, told AFP, "I have lost my home, everything."

Two people died in West Bengal, two in Odisha and one in neighbouring Bangladesh where the sea smashed through water defences and inundated thousands of homes, officials said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said more than 300,000 homes were destroyed.

"The water level in the sea and rivers started to swell to over three to four meters (nine to 12 feet) above the normal level and breached embankments in 135 places," Banerjee said.

"Thousands of people are still marooned. We have set up 14,000 cyclone centres to provide shelter to the homeless," she said. Low-lying areas of state capital Kolkata were also flooded after the Hooghly river rose.

West Bengal disaster management minister Javed Ahmed Khan told AFP said that rescue efforts were being "complicated" by villagers refusing to leave their homes because of fears about coronavirus.

"Water is everywhere. The situation is very grim," Arjun Manna, a resident of Kakdwip in the Sunderbans delta and nature reserve area, told AFP by phone.

"The devastation is huge. Most hotels and markets are still inundated. The sea is still roaring," Diprodas Chatterjee from the Hoteliers' Association in the seaside town of Digha told AFP.

"Employees who stayed back are telling a grim story," he said.

Milan Mondal, a senior forest official, told AFP that the high waves had also swamped a crocodile breeding centre and tiger reserve project area in the Sunderbans.

"At least five deer and a wild boar were rescued by forest officials," he said. "We are afraid that many crocodiles have left the breeding centre."

In Odisha hundreds of trees were uprooted, some bringing down power lines, relief official Pradeep Kumar Jena said.

Some thatched homes were also damaged during the storm, but telecommunication networks were not affected, he added.

Yaas has since moved inland towards the state of Jharkhand, easing to a deep depression but bringing heavy rains.

COVID19 West Bengal Odisha Cyclone Tauktae Cyclone Yaas

Latest Indian cyclone kills five, thousands homeless

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM

Ecnec approves 10 projects worth over Rs361bn

EU reassured 27 GSP+ conventions will be implemented

Provinces likely to face more water shortages

Taliban warn Afghan ‘neighbours’ against allowing US bases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters