ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
4.61% positivity
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt urged to determine magnitude of illegal trade

27 May 2021

KARACHI: The Stop Illegal Trade (SIT), an advisory forum for prevention of illicit trade in the country, has suggested the government to gauge accurate and unbiased statistics of economic damages caused by illicit trade thereby making national policies effective and sustainable.

SIT spokesperson Amna Saleem termed illegal trade as a threat to national security of Pakistan’s economy and said that important decisions related to the economy needed to be based on accurate and unbiased statistics.

“Accurate and realistic information is a prerequisite for impactful decision and policy making. Unfortunately there never has been an attempt at government level to determine the magnitude and size of illegal trade in Pakistan,” she added.

“Once the size and avenues of illegal trade are rightly pointed out, it will be easier for the Government to counter it through a systematic approach,” she opined.

Citing illicit trade in cigarettes, the spokesperson said that according to former chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi, the market share of illegal cigarettes in Pakistan is 40 percent, while international research institutes and tax-paying industry have declared the share of illicit cigarettes around 40 percent of total market as well.

On the other hand, the market share of illegal cigarettes is being estimated at nine percent by a few civil society organizations, which is far less than the estimates that are available.

“How would one take action against illicit sector if they are not even aware of how big the problem is?” she reasoned while adding that it would also help identify the vested interest, who were evading taxes in the country.

Unfortunately, few groups and bodies are presenting inaccurate statistics on illegal sale of cigarettes. If decisions are made on the basis of inaccurate statistics, that would actually go onto benefit illegal trade in Pakistan.

“There is a similar story in many other sectors including auto parts, medicines and FMCGs,” she added.

Because of these inaccurate statistics, the government and policy makers are opting for further taxing the documented sector instead of cracking down on illegal trade.

SIT spokesman said it was the responsibility of the federal and provincial governments to root out elements that promoted biased analysis and inaccurate statistics to protect specific interests so that government efforts to revive the economy can be made more effective.

She said the government’s economic team and FBR would have to take immediate steps in that regard and make decisions based on facts rather than assumptions, adding otherwise, the undocumented economy in the country would continue to thrive at the expensive of the documented sector and general public.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Trade shabbar zaidi FBR illegal trade Amna Saleem

Govt urged to determine magnitude of illegal trade

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM

Ecnec approves 10 projects worth over Rs361bn

EU reassured 27 GSP+ conventions will be implemented

Provinces likely to face more water shortages

Taliban warn Afghan ‘neighbours’ against allowing US bases

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.