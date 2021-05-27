ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
Youth should be job creators rather than job seekers: Fawad

Nuzhat Nazar 27 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Wednesday said the role of youth is the most important factor in the development of the country, and they should be job creators rather than job seekers.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Kamyab Jawan Program at Bahria University here, the information minister said that it is the need of the hour to prepare skilled workforce as per the requirements of the market.

Fawad said the skills always make people different from others, adding that if we want to change Pakistan and our life, we have to adopt skills and nobody can deny the importance of skills in this modern era.

He said technology had changed the whole world and the same would happen in Pakistan too.

The minister, while appreciating the Kamyab Jawan programme, said the government is striving to provide opportunities to the youth especially in the field of information technology.

The minister said that today’s world had been shaped by the young generation, adding the whole modern technology including Facebook, Google, PayPal, and Twitter was developed by youngsters.

“The people who developed these technologies were not 60 years or 70 years old but they are the young people who changed the whole world. They were youngsters,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said Kamyab Jawan programme is an important initiative to take the country towards development.

The special assistant said youth-focused development initiatives were taken by the government in spheres of education, employment, and civic engagement.

