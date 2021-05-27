Murad finalises plan to launch operation against dacoits

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that a well-planned and vigorous `operation clean-up’ is being launched against dacoits and their abettors in the katcha area of districts, Shikarpur and Kashmore.

“I have given clear and loud instructions to the police to clean the area and report me.” This he said while talking to the media just after reviewing the law and order situation of the katcha area here at SSP on Wednesday morning. Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher, Regional Police Officer Kamran Fazal, Commissioner Larkana and Sukkur Shafiq Mahesar, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab, SSP Shikarpur Ameer Saud Magsi, SSP Kashmore Amjad Shaikh, SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi and other senior police officer attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that the police had conducted an operation in which two policemen and a photographer embraced martyrdom. “The sacrifices rendered by the police personnel would not go waste,” he said and added he has received a detailed briefing about the area and has given necessary instruction to the police to burst the gangs of dacoits. To a question Mr Shah said that law and order was worse in 2008 and no highway was safe in the province. “People used to travel in police convoys,” he recalled and added the Sindh government of PPP had launched several operations against the dacoits and highway robbers and had cleared the entire province. “Now the situation is comparatively much better in the province but a few areas of katcha belt have some problems where dacoits have established their hideouts,” the CM said and added that his government was committed to eliminate them. Replying to a question, the CM said that in the previous operations the police have shown commendable performance.

To a question about the proposed visit of Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid, the chief minister said that he has not been informed about his visit. “I have known through the media,” he said and added that the Interior Minister could visit wherever he wants, including the katcha area of Shikarpur,” he said.

The chief minister giving guidelines to the police said that base camps should be established as pre-operation activities. The outlaws should be de-weaponization and forced to surrender for clearing of the area.

Proper patrolling should be started in the problematic areas through special teams. The chief minister directed the Inspector General of Police to prepare a combat force by selecting the best policemen so that operations against the dacoits could prove to be final and decisive.

The chief minister was told that the operation against the dacoits in the Katcha area was conducted in the wee hours of May 23 to get six kidnapped persons recovered from the clutches of the bandits. Some six APCs were used in the operation. One of the APCs stuck up when its chain was hit with a rocket launcher. He also met with the children of the martyred constable. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also went to the residence of martyred photographer Haseeb Shaikh and offered condolences with his father, Safdar Shaikh.

