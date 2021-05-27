Eight killed in California shooting, suspect dead

SAN JOSÉ: The suspect in a mass shooting that killed eight people at a California rail yard Wednesday was an employee of the local transit authority, police said.

The shooting took place at a Valley Transportation Authority yard in San Jose — a Silicon Valley tech hub of almost a million people.

“I will confirm you that it is a VTA employee, that the suspect is a VTA employee,” Russell Davis, a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy, told

journalists of the deceased suspect.

Police rushed to an "active shooter investigation" at a public transit maintenance yard in San Jose after multiple 911 calls reported gunshots.

A Fox News affiliate said the shooting — which was initially reported before 7:00 am local time (1400 GMT) — had taken place at a union meeting, citing the mother of an employee who escaped unharmed.

Police did not immediately give any details on how the shooter was killed, or about the type of weapon used.