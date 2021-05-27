ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
4.61% positivity
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Armed conflicts: Pakistan for better protection of civilians

APP 27 May 2021

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called for reinforcing the concept of protection of civilians and accountability in all situations of armed conflict, including in Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir, saying there should be no impunity for violators of international law.

"The goal of protection of civilians is best served by preventing the outbreak of an armed conflict in the first place," Ambassador Munir Akram said in a statement submitted to the United Nations Security Council which held an open debate on Tuesday on keeping civilians free from harm in an armed conflict situation. In this regard, the Pakistani envoy urged the 15-member Council, the world body's power centre, to address the root causes of emerging and long-standing conflicts, including Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir, and promote just and peaceful solutions. He said India’s illegal actions since August 5, 2019 to impose what its leaders have called a “final solution” for occupied Kashmir constitute grave violations of Security Council resolutions and international law. These actions include: “cordon and search” operations and fake “encounters” to extra-judicially kill Kashmiri youth; indiscriminate use of live ammunition against peaceful protestors, including “pellet guns”; collective punishments to destroy entire Kashmiri neighbourhoods; arbitrary detention of Kashmiri political leaders, and thousands of young boys on trumped up charges; targeting of civilians in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Kashmir, and forcible seizure of Kashmiri land and efforts to change the demography of the disputed state and transform it from Muslim-majority State to a Hindu-majority territory. "Those responsible for such grave and consistent breaches of human rights and international humanitarian laws in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) must be held accountable," Ambassador Akram said.

"Unfortunately," he said, "neither the resolutions of the Security Council, nor the UN’s Counter-Terrorism Strategy, provide credible means of offering either protection or justice to civilian victims of terrorism or state terrorism." Pakistan has been a principal victim of externally sponsored terrorism, having lost nearly 80,000 civilians and security forces in the fight against the menace. terrorism. Pakistan, he added, conducted well planned campaigns to root out terrorists operating from its soil, but still continue to face cross-border terrorism sponsored by adversaries.

"The Security Council resolutions on counter terrorism do not authorize the use of force on the territory of other states without the express authorization of the Security Council," the Pakistani envoy said, adding: "Nor do they justify compromising the requirement for proportionality in the use of force."

He called for accountability for civilian casualties caused as “collateral damage” by indiscriminate use of force. "As an occupying power, Israel has no right of self-defence under international law," he said, adding that its use force against the occupied and besieged Palestinians was illegal. "On the contrary," the Pakistani envoy added, "it is the Palestinian people who have the right to struggle 'by all possible means' to secure freedom from foreign occupation". False equivalence between the occupier and the occupied is morally and legally untenable, he said, noting that it had given Israel the sense of impunity to use indiscriminate and disproportionate force, including the aerial bombing of Gaza, resulting in the death of over 200 Palestinians, including dozens of women and children.

Palestine IIOJK Munir Akram Armed conflicts

Armed conflicts: Pakistan for better protection of civilians

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM

Ecnec approves 10 projects worth over Rs361bn

EU reassured 27 GSP+ conventions will be implemented

Provinces likely to face more water shortages

Taliban warn Afghan ‘neighbours’ against allowing US bases

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.