ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
4.61% positivity
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Enthusiam for final beats COVID fears, say Europa League fans

  • English and Spanish supporters said they were excited to be able to witness the first major European final in nearly two years to have fans in attendance.
  • "I think that enthusiasm has won out a little over fear," she added, wearing a yellow scarf in support of her team.
Reuters 26 May 2021

GDANSK: Fans flocking into Poland's historic city of Gdansk for the Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal on Wednesday said their enthusiasm for the game had triumphed over their fears about COVID-19.

English and Spanish supporters said they were excited to be able to witness the first major European final in nearly two years to have fans in attendance.

"It's been emotional because of what it means to play the first final in the history of Villarreal, and also because of the situation we are in, the pandemic, after a year of not having travelled," Andrea Manrique told Reuters.

"I think that enthusiasm has won out a little over fear," she added, wearing a yellow scarf in support of her team.

Up to 9,500 fans will be allowed into the Gdansk Stadium, with at least 2,000 supporters of each team flying in from Spain and Britain.

"More than fear, respect... and a lot of caution," said another Villarreal supporter Paco Munoz, wearing a double face-mask bearing a logo of the team as he landed at Gdansk airport.

In the stadium, he and his group would use higher-protection FFP2 masks, to be able to enjoy the game safely, he added.

"It is a sacrifice but I believe that the reward is greater than this sacrifice. We understand that with these measures -- masks, gels and distance -- we are slowly returning to normality".

Despite the challenging circumstances, many fans travelled to Poland with their families.

"I had never travelled [to a Villarreal away game] before and this has been a very cool experience so far," said Nuria Pulido, pushing a trolley with her four-year-old daughter in it, while her mother-in-law carried her one-year-old.

She said she had been nervous about mixing with other people on a plane but had tried not to think about it too much.

With Villarreal fans' yellow smoke clouding the air, and United fans chanting on restaurant terraces, the atmosphere in the city's historic centre was upbeat and had a post-pandemic feel.

"It is being a bit more like normal normality. It's good to just be close to people, to interact with people," said Claire Williams, a United supporter wearing a club shirt.

Wojtek Dabkowski from Poznan, Poland, who has supported United for 14 years, added: "Football is with fans and without fans, we can't compare it. Right now, this is the real football."

