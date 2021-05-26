ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.97%)
AVN 92.84 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.79%)
BOP 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.24%)
EPCL 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.59%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.06%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
HUBC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.91%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (6.02%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.06%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.33%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.89%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 88.01 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.34%)
PRL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (8.8%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
SNGP 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.92%)
TRG 177.00 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (3.47%)
UNITY 45.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.61%)
WTL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (38.86%)
BR100 5,071 Increased By ▲ 56.53 (1.13%)
BR30 26,390 Increased By ▲ 381.83 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,707 Increased By ▲ 406.26 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,088 Increased By ▲ 190.14 (1.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble steadies ahead of OFZ auctions, MOEX hits record high

  • The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.6% to 1,589.8 points.
Reuters 26 May 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble steadied on Wednesday ahead of government bond auctions, while the MOEX stock index hit a new record high amid a recovery in oil prices.

At 0748 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 73.42, staying in the 73-74 range for more than a week.

Versus the euro, the rouble was 0.1% firmer at 89.91 , compared to levels of around 80 seen a year ago.

The finance ministry is in focus. It will offer two series of OFZ treasury bonds, the papers that US banks will no longer be able to buy directly from Russia after June 14 because of sanctions.

Yields on 10-year benchmark OFZ bonds, which move inversely with their prices, have stabilised in the 7.1%-7.2% range in the past few weeks, below 2021 highs of 7.4% seen in early April .

"In general, the balance of key factors for the market looks more comfortable now than a few weeks ago, but this hasn't brought buyers, only decrease in market volatility," Rosbank said in a note.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $68.96 a barrel, as worries about an increase in supplies from Iran were offset by optimism about improving US fuel demand.

Russian stock indexes were up, with the rouble-based MOEX Russian index reaching a record high of 3,717.33 points, before retreating to 3,706.6, up 0.5% on the day.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.6% to 1,589.8 points.

Russia's stock market will climb to fresh highs this year thanks to higher commodity prices and still-low interest rates globally, although there are risks of a downside correction, a Reuters poll of market experts showed.

Russian rouble US banks OFZ treasury bonds rouble rebounds MOEX stock index

Rouble steadies ahead of OFZ auctions, MOEX hits record high

U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT

Booking of Haval SUVs stops in Pakistan

BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters