ANL 31.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.67%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
AVN 93.06 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.03%)
BOP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
DGKC 123.55 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.12%)
EPCL 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
FFL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
HASCOL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
HUMNL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.91%)
JSCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.3%)
KAPCO 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.68%)
PAEL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.18%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.09%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PTC 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TRG 172.80 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.01%)
UNITY 45.26 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.29%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (28.38%)
BR100 5,065 Increased By ▲ 51.07 (1.02%)
BR30 26,341 Increased By ▲ 332.34 (1.28%)
KSE100 46,657 Increased By ▲ 356.1 (0.77%)
KSE30 19,060 Increased By ▲ 161.35 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Pakistan, WB discuss projects to uplift rural economy

  • In order to improve the rural economy, it was discussed to improve agriculture productivity through provision of improved seeds and efficient water management system.
Ali Ahmed 26 May 2021

Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, held a consultative meeting with Najy Benhassine, Country Director, World Bank in the Ministry of Economic Affairs to discuss ongoing projects and development priorities of Government of Pakistan for the next years.

The Minister for Economic Affairs highlighted that lack of economic opportunities and limited connectivity of rural area with urban centers have caused the income gap between urban and rural residents. He said rural development is vital to sustainable socioeconomic development and environmental viability of a country.

In order to improve the rural economy, it was discussed to improve agriculture productivity through provision of improved seeds and efficient water management system. It was highlighted that cold storages are critical to manage short-term demand-supply gaps and price stability. Furthermore, farmer and non-farmer residents of rural areas can enhance their income through valuate addition in agricultural products.

Both the sides also emphasized on the need of improved rural infrastructure including farm to market roads. The improved connectivity between the rural and urban areas will not only facilitate the travelers but also unleash the development potential the remote areas. A reliable and efficient farm to market road network helps to improve supply chain of agricultural products to urban consumers and agro-based industries.

Najy Benhassine, Country Director, World Bank emphasized on the timely completion of the ongoing reforms and development projects. He also ensured the WB’s continuous support to the government in achieving the priority development objectives.

