ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Mushtaq Ghumman 26 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The wrangling between members of Indus River System Authority (Irsa) on water distribution mechanism on Tuesday turned into a full-fledged confrontation, when Member Punjab and Chairman Irsa reportedly threw a book at Member Sindh and called him "foolish." This was witnessed just a day after the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources during which it was decided to appoint inspectors on barrages in Sindh to monitor inflows and outflows. Following the NA Committee meeting, Irsa convened a meeting to discuss current water situation and renovation of Irsa offices. The meeting was attended by IRSA Authority and Director Operations.

Talking to Business Recorder, Member Sindh, Zahid Junejo, said he did nothing to provoke anyone during the meeting and on the contrary, he was insulted with no respect for his age.

In reply to a question, he said, he did not raise any objection to the opening of Chashma Jhelum link canal but requested not to open Taunsa Panjnad (TP) canal.

"We do not raise any objection on CJ link canal as Greater Thal canal is formally mentioned in the Water Accord but Rangpur canal is not mentioned in the Accord. When I asked Chairman Irsa to refer to the Accord and that there is no mention of Rangpur canal, he became irritated and threw the book at me and used uncivilized words," he added.

After this unfortunate incident the meeting ended with no vote of thanks after Chairman Irsa and other participants left the venue.

Answering another question, he said, as the issue was highlighted on television screens, Sohail Anwar Sial, Minister Sindh, telephoned him and enquired about the situation.

According to Irsa, the meeting decided to open TP link canal after Punjab released 500 cusecs of its share of water.

"Water has been released in TP link canal after reducing water from Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh canals to feed the closed Rangpur canal," said the Irsa spokesperson.

Member Sindh, Zahid Junejo raised objection on opening of TP canal. However, Chairman IRSA/ Member Punjab maintained that the TP canal is being opened in accordance with clause D of Water Accord 1991.

Irsa Spokesperson however stated that there was no confrontation between Chairman and Member Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly irsa water Sohail Anwar Sial Zahid Junejo

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Blinken meets Abbas, vows to rebuild relations

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Govt agrees to key PBC budgetary proposal

China to help inject more investment into SEZs: Asim Bajwa

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

UK PM offers ‘qualified’ apology for remarks on Islam

Notices issued to 19 poultry feed producing companies

Newly merged districts of KPK and Balochistan: Commanders for fast-paced socio-economic development

Jul-Apr CA stays in surplus

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.