ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Blinken meets Abbas, vows to rebuild relations

AFP 26 May 2021

OCCUPIED JERUSA-LEM: Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Tuesday to rebuild US relations with Palestinians by reopening a consulate in Jerusalem and giving millions in aid to help the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

The announcements signalled a clean break with US policy under former president Donald Trump who had shuttered the diplomatic mission for Palestinians in 2019 and slashed aid to the Palestinian Authority.

Blinken's visit, part of a wider Mideast tour, comes after Friday's truce ended 11 days of heavy Israeli bombing of Gaza and rocket fire out of the enclave on Israel, as tensions simmer in annexed east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

The top diplomat of US President Joe Biden reiterated support for Israel's right to defend itself against rocket attacks by the Hamas, which he said must not benefit from the aid effort.

But Blinken also stressed "the commitment of the United States to rebuilding the relationship with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people, a relationship built on mutual respect and also a shared conviction that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve equal measures of security, freedom opportunity and dignity".

That language signalled a significant change in tone from Trump's administration, whose Middle East peace plan was rejected by Palestinians as heavily biased in Israel's favour.

"The United States will be moving forward with the process of reopening our consulate in Jerusalem," Blinken said after meeting Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah.

A senior Palestinian official told AFP a US-Palestinian committee was also discussing how to reopen the Palestine Liberation Organisation office in Washington, which was closed during the Trump administration.

Blinken is on a tour that will next take him to Egypt, which brokered the truce, then Jordan.

He promised financial aid to Palestinians and emergency assistance to help rebuild the impoverished Gaza Strip, as well as efforts to shore up the ceasefire between Israel and the enclave's rulers Hamas.

"The United States will notify Congress of our intention to provide $75 million in additional development and economic assistance to the Palestinians in 2021," he said.

That was to come on top of $5.5 million dollars in immediate disaster assistance for Gaza and about $32 million for an emergency humanitarian appeal by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, he said.

He reiterated that the United States -- which considers Hamas a terrorist group -- "will work with partners to ensure that Hamas does not benefit from these reconstruction efforts".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meanwhile warned that Israel remained ever ready to defend itself.

"If Hamas breaks the calm and attacks Israel, our response will be very powerful," he said. Abbas said his administration was ready to "work directly to help with the reconstruction of Gaza", while stressing his support for "peaceful and popular resistance" by Palestinians against Israeli policies.

Israel on Tuesday began allowing humanitarian aid to pass into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing, saying it would permit daily convoys.

Patients will be able to travel in and out of Gaza for treatment, and fishing off the enclave's coast can resume, said COGAT, the Israeli military body that administers civilian affairs in Palestinian territories.

But tensions simmer in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Joe Biden Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza US policy Antony Blinken COGAT Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah

Blinken meets Abbas, vows to rebuild relations

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Govt agrees to key PBC budgetary proposal

China to help inject more investment into SEZs: Asim Bajwa

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

UK PM offers ‘qualified’ apology for remarks on Islam

Notices issued to 19 poultry feed producing companies

Newly merged districts of KPK and Balochistan: Commanders for fast-paced socio-economic development

Jul-Apr CA stays in surplus

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.