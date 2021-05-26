Covid-19: Punjab reports 55 more deaths

LAHORE: With 55 more fatalities in Punjab including 20 in Lahore, 14 in Multan and 16 in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, the death toll in the province reached 9,839.

Most of the deaths due to Covid-19 were reported from Lahore (20), Rawalpindi (16), Faisalabad (05), Multan (14), Gujranwala (02) and one each death from Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal taking the death toll in these cities to 4020, 1443, 1040, 739, 384, 216, 208 and 87, respectively.

Out of 22389 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours across the province, as many as 817 fresh virus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 335,577.

With the recovery of 1264 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 302,873. On the other hand, as many as 2,783 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 823,157 showing the recovery rate of 90.9 percent.

As many as 321 fresh virus cases and 20 deaths were reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours. Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has decided to resume elective surgeries from Wednesday (today) in all teaching/specialized hospitals of the province except Mayo hospital, Lahore. The OPD services of four specialties i.e., ENT, Opthalmology, Dermatology and Dentistry would also be resumed from May 25.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab while chairing a high-level meeting here on Tuesday, said that in accordance with recommendations of Task Force on Corona, the department has decided to reopen all the public and private medical universities/medical colleges, dental colleges and nursing colleges/schools from 27th May. However, 3rd year, 4th students are allowed to attend classes on the campus strictly as per the Covid SOPs. The concerned VCs/principals will ensure arrangements for vaccination of all the students, he added.

Nabeel Awan said that all the concerned medical superintendents were asked to relieve the nursing students and nursing officers who were admitted for Post-RN BSc Nursing/one-year Specialization Course to attend their classes. The health department has issued notification to all the concerned for strict compliance.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 174264 cases and 4020 deaths, Rawalpindi 25421 cases and 1443 deaths, Faisalabad 20836 cases and 1040 deaths, Multan 17027 cases and 739 deaths, Bahawalpur 7885 cases and 230 deaths, Gujranwala 8112 cases and 384 deaths, Sheikhupura 3662 cases and 102 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 5621 cases and 208 deaths, Sargodha 8135 cases and 249 deaths, D G Khan 3368 cases and 101deaths, Sahiwal 3191 cases and 87 deaths, Mianwali 1677 cases and 118 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2110 cases and 216 deaths and Sialkot reported 6912 cases and 223 deaths.

