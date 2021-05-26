ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19: Punjab reports 55 more deaths

Recorder Report 26 May 2021

LAHORE: With 55 more fatalities in Punjab including 20 in Lahore, 14 in Multan and 16 in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, the death toll in the province reached 9,839.

Most of the deaths due to Covid-19 were reported from Lahore (20), Rawalpindi (16), Faisalabad (05), Multan (14), Gujranwala (02) and one each death from Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal taking the death toll in these cities to 4020, 1443, 1040, 739, 384, 216, 208 and 87, respectively.

Out of 22389 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours across the province, as many as 817 fresh virus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 335,577.

With the recovery of 1264 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 302,873. On the other hand, as many as 2,783 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 823,157 showing the recovery rate of 90.9 percent.

As many as 321 fresh virus cases and 20 deaths were reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours. Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has decided to resume elective surgeries from Wednesday (today) in all teaching/specialized hospitals of the province except Mayo hospital, Lahore. The OPD services of four specialties i.e., ENT, Opthalmology, Dermatology and Dentistry would also be resumed from May 25.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab while chairing a high-level meeting here on Tuesday, said that in accordance with recommendations of Task Force on Corona, the department has decided to reopen all the public and private medical universities/medical colleges, dental colleges and nursing colleges/schools from 27th May. However, 3rd year, 4th students are allowed to attend classes on the campus strictly as per the Covid SOPs. The concerned VCs/principals will ensure arrangements for vaccination of all the students, he added.

Nabeel Awan said that all the concerned medical superintendents were asked to relieve the nursing students and nursing officers who were admitted for Post-RN BSc Nursing/one-year Specialization Course to attend their classes. The health department has issued notification to all the concerned for strict compliance.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 174264 cases and 4020 deaths, Rawalpindi 25421 cases and 1443 deaths, Faisalabad 20836 cases and 1040 deaths, Multan 17027 cases and 739 deaths, Bahawalpur 7885 cases and 230 deaths, Gujranwala 8112 cases and 384 deaths, Sheikhupura 3662 cases and 102 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 5621 cases and 208 deaths, Sargodha 8135 cases and 249 deaths, D G Khan 3368 cases and 101deaths, Sahiwal 3191 cases and 87 deaths, Mianwali 1677 cases and 118 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2110 cases and 216 deaths and Sialkot reported 6912 cases and 223 deaths.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 COVID cases Covid death toll COVID patients

Covid-19: Punjab reports 55 more deaths

Blinken meets Abbas, vows to rebuild relations

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Govt agrees to key PBC budgetary proposal

China to help inject more investment into SEZs: Asim Bajwa

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

UK PM offers ‘qualified’ apology for remarks on Islam

Notices issued to 19 poultry feed producing companies

Newly merged districts of KPK and Balochistan: Commanders for fast-paced socio-economic development

Jul-Apr CA stays in surplus

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.