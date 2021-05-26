Shots fired near George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS: Multiple gunshots were fired on Tuesday near the site in Minneapolis where people were marking the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, police and witnesses said. Police responded to a report of shots being fired and a vehicle leaving the area "at high rate of speed," a police spokesman said.

"A short period of time later, an individual showed up at Abbott Northwestern Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound," the spokesman said. He said the wound was non-life-threatening. An AFP photographer at the intersection in Minneapolis known as George Floyd memorial square said a crowd which had gathered to mark the first anniversary of Floyd's death scattered when the shots were heard.

He saw bullet casings on the ground and a broken window in a barber shop.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder last month over Floyd's May 25, 2020 death, which sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality across the United States.

Members of Floyd's family were in Washington on Tuesday to meet with President Joe Biden and urge lawmakers to pass a reform bill known as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.