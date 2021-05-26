ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Gold hits 4-1/2 month peak in NY

Reuters 26 May 2021

NEW YORK: Gold prices scaled a more than four-month peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and US Treasury yields slipped amid expectations that the US Federal Reserve will keep its monetary policy accommodative.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,896.74 per ounce by 1:42 p.m. EDT (1742 GMT), having earlier hit its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,898.40. US gold futures settled up 0.7% at $1,898.

Data showed a US consumer confidence index for May eased to 117.2.

“With the consumer confidence pulling back a bit, we’re getting a knee jerk reaction. Some may be thinking that the Federal Reserve will be more dovish for a longer period of time now,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

Gold is often considered a hedge against inflation.

Making bullion more affordable, the dollar index was pinned near 4-1/2 month lows, while US yields touched a two-week low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

Fed policy makers in separate remarks have played down inflation concerns and reiterated the current easy monetary policy will remain in place.

ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir said “markets are getting a sense that inflation is more deeply embedded than what the Fed is currently expecting ... this is leading to money going into inflation hedges like gold.”

“Gold has a good chance of getting to $2,000 during the second half of this year.”

Elsewhere, palladium rose 1.7% to $2,774.22, platinum was up 1.8% at $1,195.54, and silver was 0.5% higher at $27.93.

