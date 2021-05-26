Unbelievable poultry rates

Unbelievable. Chicken meat was available at Rs 650 per kilogramme on Monday in Karachi. Its rates are clearly competing with those of beef. Why is the government not doing anything to rationalize the rates of poultry? It is said that newly-appointed finance minister Shaukat Tarin has sought details from Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) following an inquiry that has found out, among other things, rampant anti-competitive practices in the poultry sector. Issuing notices to companies ostensibly involved in collusive activities is a good step. But this is not sufficient as people want a quick government response to this sharp rise in poultry rates. It, therefore, increasingly appears that Tarin, too, has failed to arrest the price hike. He must do something just now before it is too late because the PTI government is extremely good at removing finance ministers in quick succession.

Naqi Zafar (Karachi)

