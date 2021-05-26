ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

MMBL recognised as Pakistan’s largest microfinance bank in terms of growth in borrowers and savers

Recorder Report Updated 27 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has been recognised as Pakistan’s largest microfinance bank in terms of growth in borrowers and savers during the first quarter of the financial year 2021.

The latest issue of MicroWatch, a quarterly report on the country’s microfinance industry released by Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN), reported that MMBL successfully increased its clients’ market share by over 18 percent besides taking over a staggering 47.7 percent of the market share in terms of depositors as a key industry player.

The MicroWatch report indicates that Pakistan’s microfinance sector is making steady growth. As per the report, MMBL not only sustained its continued growth amidst the raging pandemic but also grew its market share by leveraging its robust digital financial ecosystem.

With the help of its digital credit facility, the bank led a healthy net increase of 73.7 percent in active borrowers, the largest in the microfinance industry against the previous quarter.

Similarly, MMBL also reported an overall 12 percent increase in the number of net active savers against Q4, 2020. During Q1, 2021, the overall number of active savers in the microfinance industry stood at 64.7 million, registering an increase of 5 percent compared to Q4 previous year and 37 percent compared to Q1 last year on the micro-savings front. The growth in the number of savers was driven by M-wallets, whereby MMBL added 3.5 million wallets.

Commenting on the achievement, President & CEO MMBL, Ghazanfar Azzam said that we are thrilled to receive recognition for MMBL’s standing as the largest digital bank in the country.

The recent success is spurred by the bank’s innovation in digital technology to introduce a robust digital ecosystem that not only brings simple, swift, and accessible services but also removes hurdles in extending banking services to people across socio-economic and geographical boundaries.

MMBL is committed to extending its superior services to more people and small and medium businesses to further the process of financial inclusion in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

MMBL Pakistan’s largest microfinance bank MicroWatch report Ghazanfar Azzam

MMBL recognised as Pakistan’s largest microfinance bank in terms of growth in borrowers and savers

Pakistan, Russia to sign amended gas project agreement on Friday

Volume record tumbles again at PSX

Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day

Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran

MG Motors reopens booking for HS variant, but increases price by Rs300,000

Govt issues NOC to British Council for 'special' O levels exams

Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved

Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.