NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (May 25, 2021).
26 May 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (May 25, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
744,978,409 420,572,916 26,850,154,719 13,568,749,258
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,747,717,841 (2,618,919,646) 128,798,195
Local Individuals 25,433,409,235 (25,424,748,437) 8,660,799
Local Corporates 12,382,611,764 (12,520,070,758) (137,458,994)
===============================================================================
