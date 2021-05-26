KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (May 25, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 744,978,409 420,572,916 26,850,154,719 13,568,749,258 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,747,717,841 (2,618,919,646) 128,798,195 Local Individuals 25,433,409,235 (25,424,748,437) 8,660,799 Local Corporates 12,382,611,764 (12,520,070,758) (137,458,994) ===============================================================================

