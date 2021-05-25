ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fed's Evans says easy monetary policy has his 'full' support

  • "I have not seen anything yet to persuade me to change my full support of our accommodative stance for monetary policy or our forward guidance about the path for policy," Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery to a Bank of Japan conference.
  • Government spending has lifted inflation expectations recently, he noted, in what he called a "welcome" development.
Reuters 25 May 2021

The recent rise in US inflation is unlikely to lead to the kind of undesirably high inflation that some notable economists have warned about, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, reiterating his support for the Fed's super-easy policy.

"I have not seen anything yet to persuade me to change my full support of our accommodative stance for monetary policy or our forward guidance about the path for policy," Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery to a Bank of Japan conference.

Critics including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers say the Fed's promise to keep rates at their current near-zero level until the economy reaches full employment and inflation has reached 2% and is on track to exceed that level moderately for some time is a recipe for overheating the economy.

That's especially true, they say, in light of the trillions of dollars of government spending Congress has passed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and cushion its impact, but could in these critics' view stoke the kind of inflation not seen in decades.

But that outlook, Evans said in his remarks, depends on an "accelerationist" view of inflation in which the experience of higher prices drives ever higher inflation expectations among households and businesses who then incorporate those expectations into their buying and price-setting decisions in what becomes a self-fufilling spiral upwards.

Though such a feedback loop may have explained the inflation surge of the 1970s, he said, low rates of inflation over the past 15 years have dampened inflation expectations so much so that even with pre-pandemic unemployment at the historically low level of 3.5%, inflation remained low.

Government spending has lifted inflation expectations recently, he noted, in what he called a "welcome" development.

"Once the burst of post-pandemic relative price level adjustments is behind us and with the impetus from fiscal support receding, the path to unacceptably high and persistent inflation in 2022 and beyond likely relies on an accelerationist story line," Evans said. "I think this risk is low."

Most other Fed policymakers agree that elevated inflation, which measured 4.2% in April, is likely to be transitory, although a minority - including Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Kansas City Fed President Esther George - have signaled they are less inclined to discount that risk.

monetary policy Treasury Secretary US inflation Charles Evans Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

Fed's Evans says easy monetary policy has his 'full' support

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters