ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets rally as inflation fears ease

  • Hong Kong jumped 1.8 percent, Shanghai climbed more than two percent, while Sydney put on one percent with Jakarta and Taipei up even more.
AFP 25 May 2021

HONG KONG: Easing inflation concerns helped push equities higher in Asia on Tuesday, tracking a healthy rally on Wall Street, with traders taking heart from the global economic recovery outlook.

Bitcoin also held gains after another wild day, thanks to a supportive tweet from tycoon Elon Musk that offset fresh Chinese warnings of a crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

Tech firms led the way higher in New York as investors took heart from a number of Federal Reserve officials who insisted that an expected spike in prices over the next few months -- caused by issues including supply bottlenecks and just-freed consumers splurging cash -- would be temporary.

The gains helped chip away at recent losses in the sector, which has taken the brunt of selling owing to concerns that a surge in inflation will force central banks to tighten monetary policy and hike interest rates.

Tech giants are more susceptible to higher rates owing to the potential effect on their future earnings and cash flow.

"Markets appear to be coming around to the Fed narrative that a burst in inflation is only likely to be temporary and therefore should not be a concern," said Rodrigo Catril, of National Australia Bank.

"A temporary spike in prices should not instigate a removal of stimulatory policies from central banks."

After a mixed Monday, Asian markets were on a roll.

Hong Kong jumped 1.8 percent, Shanghai climbed more than two percent, while Sydney put on one percent with Jakarta and Taipei up even more.

There were also gains in Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Manila, Mumbai and Bangkok, though Wellington slipped.

London was flat in early trade, while Paris and Frankfurt edged up.

"Although prices have been rising worldwide, there have been enough speed bumps in the data along the way, notably in the US recently, to leave financial markets with nagging doubts," said OANDA's Jeffrey Halley.

"The Federal Reserve is determined to keep it that way, likely with a taper-tantrum in mind," he said, adding that an "inflationary knockout blow has yet to be delivered".

Oil markets edged down slightly following the previous two days' surge after Iran indicated there remained differences with the US and other world powers on the 2015 nuclear agreement, which has been reopened after Donald Trump pulled out when he was president.

Brent is up more than six percent and WTI almost nine percent since Friday, having been under pressure last week as traders considered the prospect of an agreement being reached and Tehran being allowed to sell crude on the global market again.

Bitcoin was holding around $39,000 -- having almost fallen through $30,000 recently for the first time since January -- after Musk tweeted support for a group attempting to make the mining of the currency less environmentally damaging.

"Spoke with North American Bitcoin miners. They committed to publish current & planned renewable usage & to ask miners WW to do so. Potentially promising," he wrote.

Bitcoin jumped close to $40,000 Tuesday before easing slightly.

The cryptocurrency had early Monday suffered steep losses after China reiterated its call to curtail mining and trading. That came days after Beijing said the units would not be allowed in transactions and warned investors against speculative trading in them.

Key figures around 0810 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 percent at 28,553.98 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.8 percent at 28,910.86 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 2.4 percent at 3,581.34 (close)

London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,050.02

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.2256 from $1.2214 at 2100 GMT on Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.4194 from $1.4155

Euro/pound: UP at 86.34 pence from 86.28 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.65 yen from 108.76 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $65.84 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $68.26 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 34,393.98 (close)

inflation Asian markets bitcoin Asian stock cryptocurrencies global economic recovery

Asian markets rally as inflation fears ease

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters