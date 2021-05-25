European equity markets ahead at open

LONDON: European stocks opened higher Tuesday on easing inflation fears after earlier Asian gains, with Frankfurt playing catch-up after a long holiday weekend.

In initial trade, London's FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent to 7,059.76 points compared with Monday's close.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 also added 0.1 percent to 6,415.96.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose almost 0.8 percent to 15,554.45 points compared with Friday's closing level.

Easing inflation concerns also helped push equities higher in Asia, tracking a healthy rally on Wall Street, with traders taking heart from the global economic recovery outlook.