COAS Bajwa, US defence secretary discuss regional security, Afghan peace process

(Karachi) US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin had a telephonic conversation with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Austin said that he spoke with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and during the conversation matters of mutual interest and regional security situation were discussed.

He added that developments in the Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were also discussed.

He said, "Today I had the chance to speak with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa."

He added, "I reiterated my appreciation for the U.S. – Pakistan relationship and my desire to continue to work together to further regional security and stability."

Gen. Austin reiterated his appreciation for Pakistan’s support for Afghanistan peace negotiations.

On May 23, Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf met his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in Geneva and discussed a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed to advance practical cooperation on various issues, especially the current situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting between Moeed Yusuf and Sullivan holds significance against the backdrop of the Afghan peace talks and determining the future of Pak-US cooperation.

Earlier, US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and the United States.

On the occasion, Bajwa said that Pakistan sincerely supported the Afghan peace process and a prosperous, stable, and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of the region in general and for Pakistan, in particular.

He also expressed hope for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in the future.

The US dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts and support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.