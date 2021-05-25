ANL 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
ASC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
AVN 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
DGKC 120.70 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (3.74%)
EPCL 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.25%)
JSCL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.17%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.25%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.06%)
PRL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
TRG 169.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.21%)
UNITY 43.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (5.24%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.29%)
BR100 5,002 Increased By ▲ 29.73 (0.6%)
BR30 26,015 Increased By ▲ 212.26 (0.82%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 189.75 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,887 Increased By ▲ 106.4 (0.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS Bajwa, US defence secretary discuss regional security, Afghan peace process

  • Austin says the US desires to continue to work with Pakistan for regional security and stability
  • The US defense secretary reiterated his appreciation for Pakistan’s support for Afghanistan peace negotiations
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 25 May 2021

(Karachi) US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin had a telephonic conversation with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Austin said that he spoke with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and during the conversation matters of mutual interest and regional security situation were discussed.

He added that developments in the Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were also discussed.

He said, "Today I had the chance to speak with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa."

He added, "I reiterated my appreciation for the U.S. – Pakistan relationship and my desire to continue to work together to further regional security and stability."

Gen. Austin reiterated his appreciation for Pakistan’s support for Afghanistan peace negotiations.

On May 23, Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf met his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in Geneva and discussed a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed to advance practical cooperation on various issues, especially the current situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting between Moeed Yusuf and Sullivan holds significance against the backdrop of the Afghan peace talks and determining the future of Pak-US cooperation.

Earlier, US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and the United States.

On the occasion, Bajwa said that Pakistan sincerely supported the Afghan peace process and a prosperous, stable, and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of the region in general and for Pakistan, in particular.

He also expressed hope for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in the future.

The US dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts and support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

tweet COAS Bajwa Afghan peace process bilateral cooperation matters of mutual interest Pakistan's role appreciated telephonic conversation Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin regional security situation

COAS Bajwa, US defence secretary discuss regional security, Afghan peace process

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Hong Kong could soon bin millions of unused vaccine doses

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters