ANL 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
ASC 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
AVN 90.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
DGKC 120.48 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.55%)
EPCL 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FCCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.78%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.09%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
PAEL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.1%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PPL 86.01 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.49%)
PRL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PTC 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
TRG 169.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.23%)
UNITY 43.24 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.33%)
WTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.75%)
BR100 4,999 Increased By ▲ 26.78 (0.54%)
BR30 25,983 Increased By ▲ 180.52 (0.7%)
KSE100 46,276 Increased By ▲ 179.36 (0.39%)
KSE30 18,881 Increased By ▲ 100.65 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Gold subdued as easing inflation fears boost risk sentiment

  • Spot gold may fall to $1,859 per ounce, as it has left a triangle, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Reuters 25 May 2021

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as risk appetite improved after US Federal Reserve officials calmed investor concerns over inflation, although a subdued dollar and lower bond yields limited the metal's losses.

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,878.90 per ounce by 0503 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,880.10.

"The sentiment pendulum swung back to the bullish side overnight, after a procession of Federal Reserve officials talked down inflation risks. That led to a broad-based recovery in equity markets and has seen gold's momentum temporarily halted," OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

"Gold's critical support level lies around $1,845 an ounce, its 200-day moving average. As long as it holds above there, the uptrend remains intact."

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he expects the inflation rate to be above 2% both this year and the next, but comments from several Fed officials, including Bullard, supported the view that policy will remain on hold for some time.

Asian shares climbed in early trade, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight.

Meanwhile, bitcoin jumped more than 10% during a surge in cryptocurrencies on Monday, regaining some ground lost due to a sell-off over the weekend.

Offering some respite to gold, the dollar was languishing near four-month lows against major currencies, while US Treasury long-dated yields fell to two-week lows.

Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.3% to 1046.12 tonnes on Monday.

Spot gold may fall to $1,859 per ounce, as it has left a triangle, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.8% to $2,749.67 per ounce, after falling to a one-month low on Monday.

Silver fell 0.7% to $27.62, while platinum was steady at $1,174.29.

