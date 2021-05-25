ANL 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
ASC 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
AVN 90.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
DGKC 120.48 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.55%)
EPCL 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FCCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.78%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.09%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
PAEL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.1%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PPL 86.01 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.49%)
PRL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PTC 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
TRG 169.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.23%)
UNITY 43.24 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.33%)
WTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.75%)
BR100 4,999 Increased By ▲ 26.78 (0.54%)
BR30 25,983 Increased By ▲ 180.52 (0.7%)
KSE100 46,276 Increased By ▲ 179.36 (0.39%)
KSE30 18,881 Increased By ▲ 100.65 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
South Korean stocks rebound as inflation fears fade, foreigners snap 9-day selling run

  • In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.5 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,120.9.
Reuters 25 May 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains overnight on eased inflation worries, and as foreign investors ended a nine-day selling run. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 27.02 points, or 0.86%, at 3,171.32, snapping a three-day losing streak.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.25% and peer SK Hynix climbed 2.93%, while internet giant Naver added 0.70%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 68.3 billion won ($60.91 million) worth of shares on the main board, ending a selling run that began on May 11.

** Meanwhile, the country's central bank is seen keeping its interest rates at record lows on Thursday and for the rest of 2021, as COVID-19 uncertainties and worries about financial imbalances offset signs of a broader economic recovery.

** The won ended at 1,122.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.45% higher than its previous close at 1,127.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.5 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,120.9.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 110.97.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 1.137%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.6 basis point to 2.126%.

