Stars out for 'Phil the Thrill': golf talking points

HONG KONG: Phil Mickelson's astonishing US PGA Championship win at the record age of 50 dominates AFP Sport's golf talking points this week:

'Life is good'

Mickelson claimed a unique place in golf folklore with his sixth major at Kiawah Island, becoming the oldest major champion in history.

The scale of his achievement was reflected in the plaudits received from the rest of the sporting world.

From record-setting quarterback Tom Brady to NBA great Steph Curry, social media exploded in praise and awe of "Phil the Thrill's" achievement.

"That's my quarterback!!! LFG @PhilMickelson!!" tweeted seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady, 43.

"Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!" posted the 45-year-old Tiger Woods, who is recovering from car crash injuries.

"Thank you. I'm pulling for your quick return," replied Mickelson.

NBA scoring machine Curry, 33, said in an Instagram video: "It's cool to be the old guy sometimes, man. Congratulations."

An adrenalin-fuelled Mickelson was keeping himself busy in the hours after his famous victory, replying personally to almost every tweet, often with a delicious tongue-in-cheek put down.

He had the last word when someone asked a few hours after his win if he was on a plane home to California yet.

"Yes," said Mickelson. "Sipping wine, half lit, tweeting. Life is good."