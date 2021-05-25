Senior Manager of Apex Printry Karim dies of Covid-19

KARACHI: Senior Manger Billing Apex Printry, Karim Khan, who was a Covid-19 patient, died on Monday at the age of 62. He left behind a wife, three daughters and a son to mourn his death.

Karim Khan had a long association of over 30 years with the organisation.

His funeral was held at Faizan-e-Aulia Masjid, Block-9, Sangam Ground near Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation, F B Area, Karachi after Isha prayer on Monday.

