Mega 24-hour vaccination centre at Karachi’s Expo Centre

The Sindh Health Department deserves a lot of praise for setting up and making functional a round-the-clock vaccination facility in the heart of city: Expo Centre, University Road across Civic Center. That this facility is the largest insofar as Covid-19 vaccination is concerned is a fact. Doctors, paramedics, volunteers and others are seen there working with genuine enthusiasm and missionary zeal to facilitate visitors whose number certainly runs into several hundreds if not thousands on a daily basis. Both Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and health minister Dr Azra Pechehu deserve a lot of commendations from leading from the front. The other provinces, GB, AJ&K and ICT should follow in the footsteps of Sindh. But the Sindh government is still required to work harder because 50 percent of the active Covid-19 cases in the country are in Sindh. Barack Obama, a former US President has, for example, famously said: “Nothing in life that’s worth anything is easy.”

Reza Hussain (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021