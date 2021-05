KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (May 24, 2021).

============================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ============================================================================================= As on: 24-05-2021 ============================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ============================================================================================= Sherman Sec. M. M. M. A. Flying Cement Co. 200,000 14.21 Khanani Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 14.21 RAH Sec. Adam Sec. Int. Steels 500 87.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 87.70 Alfalah Sec. Maan Securities National Refinery 15,000 606.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 606.00 Spectrum Sec. Cedar Capital Worldcall Telecom Ltd 10,000,000 1.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 1.90 ============================================================================================= Total Turnover 10,215,500 =============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021