Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
25 May 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Right Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Highnoon Laboratories
Limited 31.12.2020 10% Bonus Shares 21.05.2021
Murree Bravery
Company Limited 30.06.2021 50% 2nd Interim Cash Dividend 24.05.2021
EFU Life Assuarance
Limited 31.12.2021 15% 2nd Interim Cash Dividend 24.05.2021
EFU General Insurance
Company Limited 31.12.2021 15% 2nd Interim Cash Dividend 24.05.2021
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.