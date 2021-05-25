Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
25 May 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 24, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.85 7.35
2-Week 6.93 7.43
1-Month 7.00 7.50
3-Month 7.22 7.47
6-Month 7.45 7.70
9-Month 7.51 8.01
1-Year 7.56 8.06
==========================
Data source: SBP
