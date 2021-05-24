ANL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
ASL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.9%)
AVN 90.10 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.15%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.04%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
DGKC 117.25 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.85%)
EPCL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.64%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.95%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.66%)
HASCOL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.16%)
HUBC 78.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.13%)
JSCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4%)
KAPCO 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.11%)
PAEL 32.22 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.58%)
PIBTL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.39%)
PRL 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.32%)
SNGP 42.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
TRG 175.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.06%)
UNITY 41.46 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.82%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (11.64%)
BR100 5,006 Increased By ▲ 56.64 (1.14%)
BR30 26,102 Increased By ▲ 398.66 (1.55%)
KSE100 46,300 Increased By ▲ 384.57 (0.84%)
KSE30 18,893 Increased By ▲ 173.7 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Dua Lipa blasts group that condemned her for supporting Palestine in NYT ad

Many celebrities have taken to social media to post pro-Palestinian messages.
Associated Press 24 May 2021

Singer Dua Lipa is blasting an organization that paid for a full-page ad in The New York Times that called her antisemitic for her support of Palestinians, saying it used her name “shamelessly” to “advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations.”

In the rambling ad which appeared in Saturday’s newspaper in the main section, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the head of the World Values Network, named Lipa, and the models Bella and Gigi Hadid as three “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State.”

Lipa took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to “reject the false and appalling allegations” and said the World Values Network twisted what she stands for. “I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism,” she wrote.

Tensions increased in the Middle East since May 10, when Hamas in Gaza fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem. The barrage came after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

A cease-fire was declared Friday. The 11-day long violence left more than 250 dead — the vast majority Palestinians — and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Gaza Strip.

Many celebrities have taken to social media to post pro-Palestinian messages, including the singer Zayn, Roger Waters, The Weeknd and Mark Ruffalo. Lipa is dating Anwar Hadid, Gigi and Bella’s brother.

