ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tourism reopens today

APP 24 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Northern Areas of Pakistan are expected to draw a large number of tourists from across the country on Monday as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has reopened tourism sector under strict anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs). The local administrations of all the resorts along with managements of hotels and restaurants have made brisk preparations to ensure implementation of the new health guidelines issued by the NCOC for stemming the coronavirus spread amid tourists' influx.

The NCOC-a nerve centre to synergize and articulate unified national effort against COVID-19 recently lifted the ban on tourism, it had imposed before Eid-ul-Fitr in the wake of a surge in the coronavirus cases.

According to media reports, the new guidelines include mandatory mask-wearing by every tourist at all the destinations, use of hand-sanitizers, possession of negative coronavirus test upon arrival and national identity card, and compliance of social distancing outdoors.

The guidelines stipulated that after June 1, hotel staff would not book rooms for any person over the age of 50 years without a vaccination certificate, and after July 1, the presentation of vaccination certificate would be mandatory for every visitor over the age of 40 years.

Similarly, travellers from abroad would have to follow tests, quarantine and vaccination policy, while camping would be allowed at reasonable distance and under strict SOPs.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Spokesman Ahsan Hameed Lone said all the preparations had been finalized to enforce the SOPs at each and every resort of the area.

He added that the GDA and local administration's staff would be deputed in the field to ensure implementation of the guidelines round the clock.

The spokesman said banners and pan flexes entailing the SOPs had been display across the Galyat to sensitize the tourists about the SOPs. A vigorous awareness campaign would also be launched shortly, he added.

He said sanitization of all the hotels and restaurants had been ensured, whereas their management had been told to operate the entities at fifty per cent capacity in order to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Ahsan said indoor dining would not be allowed in the area, adding more than five hand washing booths had been installed at different places.

"We will only promote family tourism as our chief aim is to promote travel with responsibility in Galyat," he remarked.

He said the Galyat was likely to attract a massive tourist influx as at least 23,000 vehicles were sent back from its entry point during the Eid-ul-Fitr vacations.

Sabeen, a spokesperson for Malam Jabba Ski Resort, told APP via phone that the hotel staff was fully trained to ensure implementation of the SOPs at the destination. Face masks and sanitizers would be provided to the visitors to ensure full compliance of the guidelines, she added.

She said sanitization of the resort's rooms and a chairlift had been done to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus there.

"We will strive to ensure full adherence to the SOPs at our hotel," said a staffer of Hotel Green Retreat, Nathiagali when contacted on mobile phone.

He said the management would promote family tourism in the area following the GDA's instructions.

Muhammad Rafique- General Manager of Al-Azeen Hotel at Murree said preparations were underway to open the hotel with the SOPs, adding all-out efforts would be made in that regard.

Shehroz Ahmed, a travel enthusiast from Islamabad, said he was delighted to know reopening of tourism in the country, adding his plan was to visit Murree this week.

Coronavirus NCOC SOPs tourism tourists

Tourism reopens today

Experts for revisiting 1.5pc turnover tax on companies

People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa

ToRs of Arbitration Agreement: ECC disapproves ‘equity and fairness’ clause

PM says no one can ‘blackmail’ his govt

No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM

COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Iran's polls set to split divided conservatives in two

Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

Saudi Arabia allows 60,000 pilgrims, including Pakistanis to perform Hajj

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.