Sindh extends suspension of educational activities

KARACHI: Sindh Government on Sunday extended till further orders the suspension of classroom teaching & learning activities from class Early Childhood Education (ECE) to XII in all the Public & Private Institutions under the administrative control of School Education & Literacy Department, Sindh.

A notification released from Sindh Education and Literacy Department said, "in pursuance of decision taken in the meeting of Provincial Task Force on 22nd May, 2021 and keeping in view the alarming situation of Covid-19 in the province, the suspension of classroom teaching & learning activities from class ECE to XII in all the Public & Private Institutions under the administrative control of School Education & Literacy Department, Govt. of Sindh is hereby extended till further orders."

However, the Principals/ Head Masters/ Head Mistresses of the institutions will call minimum staff to school premises on rotation basis for managing the home learning activities through online classes and homework assignments to be given to the students through Microsoft Teams, whatsapp/emails or in person on weekly basis whichever mode is feasible and safe, in order to cover syllabus with strict compliance of the guidelines notified by this department vide Notification of even number dated 27th November, 2020, it said.

