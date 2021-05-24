Labour Tower to be constructed in Lahore: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a special meeting held to review the performance of the Labour Department at the CM office on Sunday.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the meeting, said that a Labour Tower will be constructed in Lahore under the supervision of the Labour Department. Usman Buzdar also directed to review the proposal of setting up of hostels for the labors and industrial workers. It was principally decided in the meeting to turn Punjab Employees Social Security Institution and Punjab Workers Welfare Funds into smart organizations.

The meeting further decided that COMSATS will establish a campus on the land of the Labour Department in Defence Lahore where 30 per cent of children of labour and workers will get free education. Usman Buzdar said that land of the Labour Department worth 2 billion rupees has been evacuated from the Qabza Mafia. Similarly, 144 flat of labour and workers in Sheikhupura, Kot Chatha and other areas got vacate from Qabza Mafia as well. He further maintained that the minimum wage of the workers in Punjab has been fixed to Rs. 20 thousand adding that incumbent government, during its two and a half year tenure, has given raise of Rs. 5000 in the minimum wage of labours and workers.

He said that free of cost medical facilities have been provided to a common man in Social Security Hospitals of Lahore and Muzaffargarh. He directed to complete the construction of 720 flats project for the workers and labours at the earliest.

He further directed the concerned authorities to take solid measures for curbing child labour. He said that Social Security Hospitals are being constructed in Taunsa, Sargodha and Faisalabad, whereas the cardiology department has been established in Khawaja Farid Social Security Hospital in Multan for the labours. 98 per cent of payments are made online for Social Security Card.

He said that the marriage grant has been increased from one lakh to two lakh. Similarly, the amount under the head of death grant has also been increased from five lakh to six lakh. Free online service is being provided for the registration of factories. The meeting also reviewed the proposal of setting up of PESSI Medical College & Nursing School.

Secretary Labour gave the detailed briefing of departmental performance and measures taken for providing facilities to the workers. Provincial Minister Labour Ansar Majeed Nizai, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Labour, head of Special Monitoring Unit and concerned officials were present on this occasion.

