World

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

  • At least 166,271,160 cases of coronavirus have been registered.
AFP 23 May 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,456,282 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 166,271,160 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 11,554 new deaths and 587,773 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,741 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,899 and Colombia with 509.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 589,703 deaths from 33,105,188 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 448,208 deaths from 16,047,439 cases, India with 299,266 deaths from 26,530,132 cases, Mexico with 221,597 deaths from 2,395,330 cases, and Britain with 127,716 deaths from 4,460,446 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 305 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic with 280, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 278, Republic of North Macedonia 254 and Bulgaria 251.

Europe overall has 1,121,851 deaths from 52,399,072 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,006,481 deaths from 31,783,925 infections, and the United States and Canada 614,898 deaths from 34,460,151 cases.

Asia has reported 443,497 deaths from 34,421,490 cases, the Middle East 140,211 deaths from 8,406,163 cases, Africa 128,250 deaths from 4,752,898 cases, and Oceania 1,094 deaths from 47,465 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

novel coronavirus

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

